Verso Price Reaches $0.0367 on Major Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Verso coin can currently be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $101,174.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00049960 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.72 or 0.07269335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00053692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,353.93 or 0.99862181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00053420 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,079,203 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

