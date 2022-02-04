Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Viavi Solutions updated its Q3 guidance to $0.20-0.22 EPS.

Shares of VIAV stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 73,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -152.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,799 shares of company stock valued at $361,439 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viavi Solutions stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

