Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 887 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $125.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.31. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,139 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

