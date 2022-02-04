Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 493 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,377.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day moving average is $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 113.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

