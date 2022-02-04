Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,167 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 126.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 308.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $204,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

DOV stock opened at $163.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $118.94 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

