Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $438,000 Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 202.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

