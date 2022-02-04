Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $523,000 Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter worth $106,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter worth $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Primo Water by 23.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,979,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $788,997.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,753. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.69 and a beta of 1.30. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

