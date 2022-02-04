Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 475.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX opened at $310.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.64.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.