Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 973 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after buying an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,057,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,239,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 99,191 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.56%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.