Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $137.29 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

