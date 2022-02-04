Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Michael A. Degiglio Sells 100,000 Shares

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.94 million, a P/E ratio of -124.22 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. Village Farms International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,234,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

VFF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

