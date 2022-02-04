Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $89.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,603. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $83.50.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $558,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,487,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 96.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 67.8% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 450.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 12.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

