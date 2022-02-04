Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $89.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,603. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $83.50.
In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $558,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,487,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 96.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 67.8% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 450.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 12.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
