Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

VMUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 185 ($2.49) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 228.67 ($3.07).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 197.30 ($2.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 189.95. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 156.70 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.94).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($9,137.08).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.