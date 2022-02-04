Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Gap Up to $250.44

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $250.44, but opened at $260.64. Virtus Investment Partners shares last traded at $260.04, with a volume of 34 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

