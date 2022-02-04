Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 966,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $225,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 56.1% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

V traded down $6.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.19. The stock had a trading volume of 186,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,664. The firm has a market cap of $433.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

