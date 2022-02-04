Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.60. The stock had a trading volume of 224,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,207,664. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.93 and its 200-day moving average is $221.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

