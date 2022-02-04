Vladimir Tenev Sells 113,484 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84.

HOOD opened at $14.15 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $858,893,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971,123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405,975 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $325,845,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.49.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.