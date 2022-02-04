Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 230 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 230 ($3.09) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.18% from the company’s current price.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).

VOD opened at GBX 133.58 ($1.80) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.16.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

