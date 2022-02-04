VouchForMe (IPL) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $300,364.83 and approximately $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded flat against the US dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00042149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00109925 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

