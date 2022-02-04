Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report $31.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.39 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $6.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $41.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $22.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $34.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VYGR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

VYGR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 179,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,790. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $113.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.19.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

