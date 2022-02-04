VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $30.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.75.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,921,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 934,100 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 653,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

