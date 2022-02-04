W. Bruce Jennings Purchases 1,337 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director W. Bruce Jennings acquired 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $19,907.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FRST stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 34,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $363.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.00. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,809,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 356,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Primis Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 317,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

