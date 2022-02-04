Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock Position Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,440 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 70,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth $201,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Shares of WNC stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $857.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNC. DA Davidson began coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $358,381 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.