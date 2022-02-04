Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WNC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

WNC opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $857.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

