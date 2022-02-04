Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WNC traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $17.33. 612,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,465. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $857.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Wabash National alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Wabash National by 75.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.