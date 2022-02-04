Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Raises Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $9.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $87.96 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.96. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

