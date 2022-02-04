Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.42

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $81.62 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00185626 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00029302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00384701 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00068311 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

