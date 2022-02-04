Warburg Research Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €44.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of EVT stock opened at €36.30 ($40.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.31. Evotec has a 52 week low of €27.80 ($31.24) and a 52 week high of €45.83 ($51.49).

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

