Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Short Interest Update

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 504,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 63,882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 259.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 203,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 453,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS traded down $5.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.30. 277,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,496. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.