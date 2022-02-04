Waves Enterprise (WEST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $542,074.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $542,074.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

