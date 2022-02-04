WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-$1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.59. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.29-4.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.63.

WEC traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

