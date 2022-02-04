Wedbush Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $39.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinterest by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 51,544 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Pinterest by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.