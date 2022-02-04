Wedbush Weighs in on Starbucks Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.41. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.