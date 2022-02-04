Wells Fargo & Company Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $270.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

NYSE:UPS opened at $228.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.24. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $156.59 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $198.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

