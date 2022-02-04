West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.37 Per Share (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.35. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.01 EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WFG. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.32.

Shares of WFG opened at C$124.31 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$77.32 and a 12-month high of C$126.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$115.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 1.93%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.