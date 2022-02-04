Western Alliance Bancorporation Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.03 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $72.52 and a one year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.48 and its 200 day moving average is $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

