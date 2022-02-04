WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($28.23) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.74) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($23.41) to GBX 1,737 ($23.35) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($29.31) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,051 ($27.57).

Get WH Smith alerts:

Shares of WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,638.50 ($22.03) on Monday. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,303 ($17.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,064 ($27.75). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,504.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,579.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.44), for a total transaction of £496,827.92 ($667,959.02). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.60) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($51,492.34).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.