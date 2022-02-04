Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,000.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTBDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.40) to GBX 4,000 ($53.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

WTBDY stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,954. Whitbread has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

