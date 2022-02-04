Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 551.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $251,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

