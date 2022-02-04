WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,522,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 865,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of WisdomTree Investments worth $105,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $799.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

