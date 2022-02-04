Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth $1,245,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth $88,644,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stagwell stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Stagwell Inc has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $466.63 million during the quarter.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha acquired 104,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $783,454.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 509,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,413. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

