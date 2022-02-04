Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,965 BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1,374.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2,464.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUA opened at $14.33 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

