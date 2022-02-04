Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 7,928 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,928 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,174,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,293,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,050,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAD opened at $9.67 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

