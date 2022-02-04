Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENT opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $914.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.56. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

