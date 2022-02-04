Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Woodward in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.74. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $110.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.52. Woodward has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,806,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 236,534 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,626,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 213,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.