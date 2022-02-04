Workiva (NYSE:WK) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.57.

WK stock opened at $111.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.54 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average of $136.01.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 956,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,616,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,838,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

