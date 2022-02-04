Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Receives GBX 905 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 905 ($12.17).

A number of research analysts have commented on WKP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.76) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.12) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 670 ($9.01) to GBX 850 ($11.43) in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

LON WKP opened at GBX 803 ($10.80) on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 698.50 ($9.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 979 ($13.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 830.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 858.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -12.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.26%.

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

