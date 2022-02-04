World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

NYSE:WWE traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.24. 45,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

WWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.22.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

