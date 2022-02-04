World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.
NYSE:WWE traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.24. 45,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.
In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About World Wrestling Entertainment
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.
