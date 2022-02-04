WPP (NYSE:WPP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00. WPP has a 52 week low of $55.49 and a 52 week high of $82.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 12.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 144,520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 16.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 18.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,190,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

