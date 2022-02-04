Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.00 target price on the stock.

XBC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

Shares of XBC opened at C$9.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.98. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

